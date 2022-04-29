Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Mizuho

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LII. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price target on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.10.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $222.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.91 and a 200 day moving average of $286.85. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $216.83 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,311 shares of company stock worth $3,561,574 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Lennox International by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

