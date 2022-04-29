Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 34,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,232. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.08.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 905.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,638 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

