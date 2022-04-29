L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Short Interest Update

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 534.5% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in L&F Acquisition by 123.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in L&F Acquisition by 32.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in L&F Acquisition in the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNFA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.23. 4,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,524. L&F Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

