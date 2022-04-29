LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CLSA raised LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered LG Display from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered LG Display from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of LPL stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. LG Display has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.38%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
About LG Display (Get Rating)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
