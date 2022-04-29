LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CLSA raised LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered LG Display from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered LG Display from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. LG Display has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display (Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

