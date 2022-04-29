Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Down 6.5%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) shares fell 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $105.59 and last traded at $106.17. 8,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 209,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.56.
Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.27.
In related news, Director J David Wargo purchased 2,300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
