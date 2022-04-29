Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LTGHY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.63. 15,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,852. Life Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

