Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of LTGHY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.63. 15,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,852. Life Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98.
Life Healthcare Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Healthcare Group (LTGHY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.