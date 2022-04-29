LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $7.38 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $494,302.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,669,472 shares in the company, valued at $60,549,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth $5,075,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,687,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth $470,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,249,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,622,000 after buying an additional 39,594 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

