LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LifeVantage stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,138. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.35.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $52.19 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Beindorff acquired 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

