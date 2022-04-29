Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $135.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.68. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $121.65 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 100,415 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $1,411,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

