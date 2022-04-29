Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lion Financial Group stock remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 49,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,376. Lion Financial Group has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

