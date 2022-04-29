Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.16

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $0.88. Lipocine shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 642,782 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 122.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 173,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 243.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 313,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 2,482.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 749,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

