Litecoin Price Tops $99.39 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $99.39 or 0.00259181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.97 billion and $683.65 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,177,081 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.