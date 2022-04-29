Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.40.

LYV opened at $107.92 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average of $111.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,600 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.10 per share, with a total value of $260,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 942,771 shares of company stock worth $107,203,458. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,008,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after buying an additional 1,785,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,813,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

