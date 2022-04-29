Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

LOB traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $45.56. 500,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,372. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $99.89.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William L. Williams III purchased 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.37 per share, for a total transaction of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $10,188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

LOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.