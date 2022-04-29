LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.91.
Several analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.20.
Shares of LKQ stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,465. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. LKQ has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in LKQ by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in LKQ by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in LKQ by 1,392.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 89,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
