Lobstex (LOBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $557,191.54

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $557,191.54 and approximately $9,824.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,473,185 coins and its circulating supply is 23,397,759 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

