Loser Coin Reaches Market Cap of $2.18 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $539,656.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.70 or 0.07246919 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00058587 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

