Lossless 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.30 Million (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a market capitalization of $23.13 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

