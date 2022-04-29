Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) vs. BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Head to Head Analysis

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Lottery.com alerts:

1.6% of Lottery.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Lottery.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Lottery.com has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lottery.com and BigCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 0 0 2 0 3.00 BigCommerce 0 7 10 0 2.59

Lottery.com currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 507.29%. BigCommerce has a consensus price target of $35.33, indicating a potential upside of 93.93%. Given Lottery.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than BigCommerce.

Profitability

This table compares Lottery.com and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com N/A -12.72% -4.98% BigCommerce -34.88% -27.52% -12.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lottery.com and BigCommerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com $68.53 million 1.83 -$10.95 million N/A N/A BigCommerce $219.85 million 5.99 -$76.68 million ($1.07) -16.97

Lottery.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigCommerce.

About Lottery.com (Get Rating)

Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.