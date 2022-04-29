Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 3.1% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $75,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $197.73. 4,217,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,489. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.22.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

