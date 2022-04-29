LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Issues Earnings Results

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.87. 1,969,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,292. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $220.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.78 and its 200-day moving average is $174.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,186,000 after purchasing an additional 69,639 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 125,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,568,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.25.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

