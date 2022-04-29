LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.93. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 138.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at $193,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

