Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.150-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.430 EPS.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $362.43 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $445.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

