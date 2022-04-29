Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the March 31st total of 307,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTMNF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Lundin Gold stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

