LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,116. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average of $97.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 536,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,483,000 after acquiring an additional 150,567 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2,268.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 127,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 122,222 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 36,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

