M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,591 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.03% of M.D.C. worth $40,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 2,027.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC opened at $37.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.42. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

M.D.C. Company Profile (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.