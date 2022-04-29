M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the fourth quarter worth $2,374,000. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBSC stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Friday. 35,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,685. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp.

