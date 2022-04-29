Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 890.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 25,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.