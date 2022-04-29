Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.
Shares of MGA stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,717. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Magna International has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $104.28.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magna International stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.
Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
