Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.

Shares of MGA stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,717. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Magna International has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $104.28.

Get Magna International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGA. BNP Paribas began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magna International stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.