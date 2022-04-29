Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mandalay Resources stock traded up 0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,466. Mandalay Resources has a 12 month low of 1.43 and a 12 month high of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is 2.53.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine located in Västerbotten County in northern Sweden.

