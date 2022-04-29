Mango Markets (MNGO) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mango Markets has a market cap of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mango Markets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.75 or 0.07302612 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00057210 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.