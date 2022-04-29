Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manitowoc has been witnessing high demand for its products. Backed by this, the company witnessed strong order rates and the highest backlog levels in more than 10 years in the fourth quarter of 2021. Backlog at the end of 2021 was the highest seen in a decade. The company's earnings estimates for the current year have thus undergone negative revisions lately due to these headwinds. Manitowoc expects adjusted earnings per share between 65 cents and $1.35 in 2022. The guidance suggests 16% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. The company will also benefit from the efforts to control costs that will help negate the impact of high input costs and supply-chain issues. Manitowoc's market-leading products and innovation pipeline provide it with a competitive edge. Investment in growth projects and acquisitions will also aid growth.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

NYSE MTW opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $482.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 583,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 458,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 249,102 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,018,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 156,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 117,184 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

