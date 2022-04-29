ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.310-$2.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.22. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.17.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 558,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

