Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark cut Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.94.

MRO opened at $25.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

