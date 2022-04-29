Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Marchex posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Marchex stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.88. Marchex has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 821,126 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 579,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.