MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,921 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.67.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $271.53 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.26 and a fifty-two week high of $498.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

