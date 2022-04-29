MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.78. 6,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 191,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKTW shares. Wedbush cut shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in MarketWise by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 452,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

