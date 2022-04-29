Masco (NYSE:MAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-$4.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93.

Get Masco alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.