Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Robert W. Baird

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $55.24 on Thursday. Masco has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Masco will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Masco by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 38,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Masco by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 12,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

