Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Masimo worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 80.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after acquiring an additional 273,728 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 28.1% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,676 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 241.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 125,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Masimo by 82.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,175,000 after acquiring an additional 71,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 920.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,050,000 after purchasing an additional 67,937 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $118.26 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $113.65 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.68.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

