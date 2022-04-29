Mask Network Price Reaches $4.09 on Major Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for about $4.09 or 0.00010590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $119.18 million and $86.42 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00031030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00100543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

