Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.73. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $635.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.96 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

