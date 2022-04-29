Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.97. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 39,468 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $211.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.91 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 67.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 56.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

