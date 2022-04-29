Matthew Jonathan Cooper Acquires 192,135 Shares of Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Stock

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) insider Matthew Jonathan Cooper purchased 192,135 shares of Octopus Titan VCT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £215,191.20 ($274,268.67).

LON:OTV2 opened at GBX 98 ($1.25) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 3.16. Octopus Titan VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.40). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Octopus Titan VCT’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

