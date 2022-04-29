Maxcoin Market Cap Hits $166,892.85 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $166,892.85 and approximately $2.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,836.37 or 1.00090100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00051773 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.19 or 0.00245321 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00105258 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00150852 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.72 or 0.00305977 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001221 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.