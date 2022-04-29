McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,642,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.96.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.08. 91,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,118. The stock has a market cap of $184.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.23. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

