McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $145.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.41 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.46. The stock had a trading volume of 115,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $91.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGRC. StockNews.com began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

