McKesson Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

McKesson has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McKesson to earn $22.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $320.60 on Friday. McKesson has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $335.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.36. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,795 shares of company stock worth $3,329,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1,588.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

