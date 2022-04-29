Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Update

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the March 31st total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MEDAF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 127,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.54. Medaro Mining has a 12 month low of 0.32 and a 12 month high of 1.81.

Medaro Mining Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire interests in the Superb Lake lithium and gold property that consists of eight mining cell claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

