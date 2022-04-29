Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Update

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the March 31st total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MEDAF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 127,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.54. Medaro Mining has a 12 month low of 0.32 and a 12 month high of 1.81.
