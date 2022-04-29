MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 226432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LABS. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

